Minister Satya Kumar rubbishes YSRCP’s signature drive

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has strongly criticised the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), alleging that its one-crore signature campaign against the government’s Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model for medical colleges had turned into a ‘drama marked by meaningless scribbles.’

Speaking to the media at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, the Minister said the coalition government decided to run ten new medical colleges under the PPP model to improve public healthcare and ensure better opportunities for students. He accused YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy of misleading people by portraying the initiative as privatisation.

According to the Minister, the YSRCP’s signature drive failed to attract public support, forcing party workers themselves to fill pages with random signatures “like chicken scratches.” He said people had distanced themselves from what he described as politically motivated attempts to create unrest. Claims that one in every five citizens had signed the petition were ‘completely false,’ he added.