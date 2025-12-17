One Inspector’s blunder cost me CM post in 2019: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that the NDA government will fulfil its election promise of providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth.

Participating in the Yuva Galam induction programme of 5,700 stipendiary cadet trainee police constables at the 6th Battalion in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, he handed over appointment letters to candidates.

Addressing the recruits, Naidu said the coalition government fulfilled its commitment of conducting Mega DSC and police constable selections. As many as 23,676 police jobs have been filled so far, including the latest round, and nearly 25,000 of the State’s 75,000 police force were recruited during his tenure, he said.

In all, 15,591 teacher posts were filled through Mega DSC, and 5,757 constable posts in the current phase, amounting to over four lakh jobs across departments.

The recruitment process was completed swiftly and transparently despite 31 writ petitions in different courts, he highlighted, exhorting new recruits to uphold discipline and integrity of the force.

Recalling events before the 2019 elections, Naidu said he initially believed former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy had died of a heart attack, but later learned that it was a murder. Naidu alleged that bloodstains in Vivekananda Reddy’s room were washed away, and although a Circle Inspector was aware of the incident, the information was not reported to higher-ups. The culprits escaped and shifted the blame onto the Chief Minister.