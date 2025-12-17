One Inspector’s blunder cost me CM post in 2019: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that the NDA government will fulfil its election promise of providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth.
Participating in the Yuva Galam induction programme of 5,700 stipendiary cadet trainee police constables at the 6th Battalion in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, he handed over appointment letters to candidates.
Addressing the recruits, Naidu said the coalition government fulfilled its commitment of conducting Mega DSC and police constable selections. As many as 23,676 police jobs have been filled so far, including the latest round, and nearly 25,000 of the State’s 75,000 police force were recruited during his tenure, he said.
In all, 15,591 teacher posts were filled through Mega DSC, and 5,757 constable posts in the current phase, amounting to over four lakh jobs across departments.
The recruitment process was completed swiftly and transparently despite 31 writ petitions in different courts, he highlighted, exhorting new recruits to uphold discipline and integrity of the force.
Recalling events before the 2019 elections, Naidu said he initially believed former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy had died of a heart attack, but later learned that it was a murder. Naidu alleged that bloodstains in Vivekananda Reddy’s room were washed away, and although a Circle Inspector was aware of the incident, the information was not reported to higher-ups. The culprits escaped and shifted the blame onto the Chief Minister.
‘Zero tolerance to cybercrime, drug trafficking & crimes against women’
“They put a knife in my hand and wrote a bloody story. If I had detected the crime and caught the culprits at that time, I would not have lost,” he said.
On economic growth, Naidu said approvals had been granted for investments worth Rs 8.5 lakh crore. The MoUs signed at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam are expected to bring Rs 11.38 lakh crore, and 735 industries have proposed Rs 19 lakh crore investments.
Underlining the need for effective maintenance of law-and-order in the State, he asserted that the government shows zero tolerance to cybercrime, drug trafficking, crimes against women, organised crime or political violence. He stressed “visible policing with invisible intelligence”, and said offenders would face stern action regardless of political connections.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said the coalition government had completed the long-delayed constable recruitment, stalled for nearly four years. Nearly four lakh candidates applied, about 6,100 were selected, and 5,757 received appointment letters in this phase. Corruption under the previous government caused delay after the 2022 recruitment notification, he said.
He highlighted that over 10,000 staff were given promotions in the Panchayat Raj Department, and praised HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for the transparent conduct of Mega DSC. He stressed that constables form the backbone of policing, and warned that police intimidation would not be tolerated. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, and senior officials attended the event.
Spot clearance for Rs 2 cr road project
A road project was sanctioned within minutes after a request was made on the stage during the Yuva Galam programme, highlighting the NDA government’s swift response.
Lakhe Babu Rao, a newly selected constable from Alluri Sitarama Raju district, sought a road to his remote tribal village. At the instance of the Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan directed officials to act at once. Based on details furnished by Babu Rao, officials prepared estimates for a 2 km BT road from Tenumulabanda to Eluguratibanda at a cost of Rs 2 crore, and the District Collector had cleared the proposal before end of the event.