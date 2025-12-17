Polavaram spillway to be shaped as tourism hub

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has revealed that the land identified through a LiDAR survey will be shaped into a large-scale tourism zone, integrating natural beauty, cultural identity, and modern infrastructure.

He reviewed proposals with architects and agency representatives at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Tuesday, focusing specifically on the beautification of the Polavaram spillway.

He emphasised that the spillway design should reflect Telugu heritage and the pride of Andhra Pradesh, making it a landmark that represents the State’s cultural identity.

He added that, following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, proposals are being prepared for the construction of bridges connecting the Polavaram left bank to surrounding regions.

also instructed officials to work on linking National Highway 365BB with NH 516E, ensuring seamless road connectivity to the proposed tourism hub. He stressed the need for a comprehensive transport plan that supports easy access for visitors and boosts regional development. Senior irrigation officials, representatives of executing agencies, and architectural teams participated in the review meeting.