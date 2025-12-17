Sankranti fever peaks in Godavari districts with high-stakes cockfights

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As Sankranti approaches, the festive fervour in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts reaches a dramatic crescendo. Beyond the colourful rangoli, harvest rituals, and family reunions, one spectacle commands unparalleled attention across the rural heartland: the high-octane world of Sankranti cockfights.

For three electrifying days, village grounds transform into roaring arenas, drawing massive crowds not only from nearby mandals but also from far-flung regions.

Much before the harvest festival begins, cockfight events have already kicked off across the Godavari belt, covering East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Kakinada, Konaseema, and the Rampachodavaram agency areas.

Deeply embedded in local tradition, cockfighting remains the most anticipated event of Sankranti in these districts.

Betting during the festival runs into crores of rupees, while year-round rooster fights routinely see wagers worth lakhs. The stakes are sky-high.

In makeshift rings known as Barlu, fortunes change hands in minutes amid thunderous cheers, nail-bitingtension, and fierce rivalries. Yet what unfolds inside the arena is only the final act. The real drama begins months earlier with the meticulous grooming of prized fighting cocks.

All hotel rooms, guest houses, and private guest houses have already been booked in Bhimavaram, Tanuku, Palakollu, Ravulapalem, Amalapuram, and other areas in the two districts.

Known by striking names such as Dega, Kaki Dega, Kokkirayi, and Nemali, these birds are treated like elite athletes. Their rigorous training begins as early as Dasara.

Carefully curated diets include protein-rich feeds and handmade laddus blended with dry fruits to build strength, agility,andstamina. Every fortnight, the birds undergo elaborate herbal spa treatments. Leaves of banyan, neem, soapnut, and gooseberry, along with turmeric and aromatic roots, are boiled into a steaming concoction.

The cocks are bathed in this herbal brew and then wrapped in gunny bags, allowing the team to penetrate deep into their muscles.

Daily routines feature swimming sessions, intensive exercises, and controlled movement drills. Organisers firmly believe that only such disciplined care can produce a cock capable of dominating the arena with speed, power, and endurance.