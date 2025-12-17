Tech-driven reforms key to cut medical costs: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to adopt advanced strategies to reduce the burden of medical expenses on citizens and strengthen public health services. Chairing a review meeting on the State’s health department at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of preventive healthcare, digital health records, and technology-driven reforms.

Naidu held his first meeting with a high-level advisory panel of global health experts formed under the guidance of the Gates Foundation. The 10-member team includes eminent figures such as UNAIDS Executive Director Peter Piot, WHO scientist Soumya Swaminathan, AIIMS Endocrinology Department head Dr Nikhil Tandon, and several other national and international specialists. The panel joined the discussions virtually.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s flagship Sanjeevani Project, which is creating digital health records for citizens. With support from the Gates Foundation, pilot initiatives have already been launched in the Chittoor district, integrating real-time health data through digital nerve centres. “Within a year, we will prepare statewide digital health records and analyse the top ten diseases through mass screening,” Naidu said.

He stressed that preventive wellness, AI-enabled healthcare, and health financing reforms are crucial for achieving the State’s long-term vision of Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047. The government is also developing a MedTech Park to manufacture advanced medical equipment. Naidu added that Andhra Pradesh will showcase its digital health initiatives at the upcoming Global AI Convention in Mumbai.