Tenders eased for pothole-free roads across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has set a clear target of ensuring pothole-free roads across the State, and the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department has initiated fast-track measures to speed up repair and development works.

Minister for Roads & Buildings, Investments and Infrastructure, BC Janardhan Reddy said that road restoration works are being taken up on a war footing to improve public infrastructure.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the R&B Department has taken a key decision aimed at accelerating road development. Until now, if only a single bid was received for road-related tenders, the department would recall the tender.

This repeated process of calling for fresh bids, evaluating them, finalizing contracts, and beginning work often consumed more than 45 days, causing significant delays. As a result, road repair works were not starting on time, leaving the public to suffer longer due to deteriorated road conditions.

To eliminate such delays, the department has now decided that even if only one bid is received in the first call, it can be considered for approval without recalling the tender. This new provision is expected to prevent unnecessary procedural delays and enable the department to begin road works immediately.

Minister Janardhan Reddy said the decision would help complete road repair and development works quickly, ensuring smoother and safer travel for the public. He added that the government is committed to providing timely, high-quality road infrastructure and restoring vehicle movement efficiently across the State.