TTD Trust Board clears major infrastructure & education initiatives

TIRUMALA: A renewed push for major infrastructure expansion, educational upgrades, and heritage conservation marked the latest set of decisions by the TTD Trust Board, which unveiled a wide-ranging agenda aimed at easing pilgrim pressure, strengthening temple administration, and improving public services across its institutions.

One of the key moves is the Board’s green signal for a large integrated township at the foothills of Alipiri. The project, envisioned as a ‘Base Camp’ to decongest Tirumala, will come up on 29 acres occupied by the SV College of Sculpture, which will be relocated.

The administration has been instructed to invite comprehensive architectural proposals covering accommodation, amenities, and entertainment facilities for pilgrims.

In another step, TTD will cultivate temple-specific timber on a 100-acre tract in Palamaneru. The land will be used to grow teak, and other varieties required for Dwaja Sthambhams, temple chariots, ensuring self-sufficiency in a traditional manner.

Healthcare infrastructure at Tirupati received a major boost with the TTD Trust Board sanctioning an additional `48 crore for advanced facilities at the Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre, supplementing phase-wise allocations.