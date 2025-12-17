Visakhapatnam gears up for Women’s T20 match

VISAKHAPATNAM: A planning and preparedness meeting was held on Tuesday to review and finalise arrangements for the upcoming India-Sri Lanka Women’s T20 matches scheduled to be played at Andhra Cricket Association (ACA)-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag later this month. Senior officials from the administration, the city police and the ACA participated in the meeting held on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Police Sankha Brata Bagchi outlined a series of vigil and crowd management measures for the event.

“Security would be strengthened at ticket counters, while CCTV would be installed in parking areas to enhance safety. A public address system would be upgraded for effective communication inside and around the stadium. As part of security regulations, water bottles would not be allowed inside the stadium, and women police personnel would be deployed to ensure the safety of players, officials and spectators,” he noted.

Briefing the officials, ACA COO Girish Dongre said both the Indian and Sri Lankan teams would arrive in Vizag on December 17. The Indian team will stay at Novotel, while the Sri Lankan team will be accommodated at Four Points hotel.

He said ACA would provide drinking water for spectators at the venue. Parking arrangements would be made at B Ground, and ticket sales would be facilitated through the admin using Zomato. Ticket prices have been fixed at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 350 and Rs 400.