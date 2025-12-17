Visakhapatnam Steel Plant sets daily output record of 20,044 tonnes

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thanks to the consistent efforts of the workforce, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), has recorded its highest-ever single-day hot metal production of 21,205 tonnes on December 15. This sustained increase is its highest-ever single-day output.

Hot metal production stood at 17,036 tonnes on December 1, and rose steadily over the following days to 17,612 tonnes on December 2, 19,042 tonnes on December 3, and 19,365 tonnes on December 4.

The upward trend continued with production reaching 19,675 tonnes on December 5, and 19,496 tonnes on December 6.

The plant crossed the 20,000-tonne mark on December 7, with an output of 20,022 tonnes. This was followed by 19,802 tonnes on December 8, 19,523 tonnes on December 9, and 19,212 tonnes on December 10.

Production again exceeded 20,000 tonnes on December 11, and December 12, with output of 20,044 tonnes, and 20,043 tonnes.

After recording 19,009 tonnes on December 13, the steel plant achieved a significant jump to 21,012 tonnes of hot metal production on December 14.On December 15, VSP achieved its highest-ever daily hot metal production, producing 21,205 tonnes from its three blast furnaces.

Experts laud staff for VSP’s good show

Blast Furnace-1 contributed 6,569 tonnes, Blast Furnace-2 6,592 tonnes, and Blast Furnace-3 8,044 tonnes. The consistent improvement in production is attributed to effective operational planning, coordinated efforts across departments, and the performance of the blast furnaces.

According to sources, the achievement reflects the workforce’s experience in maintaining operations under challenging conditions, including past disruptions caused by natural disasters such as Cyclone Hudhud. Experts opined that the performance underscores RINL’s operational capability, and the role of its employees in ensuring stable and efficient production.