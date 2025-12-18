21L pattadar passbooks to be distributed to farmers by Sankranti

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue, Registration and Stamps Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has announced that 21 lakh pattadar passbooks will be distributed in all re-surveyed villages by the coming Sankranti.
Speaking at the inaugural session of the Collectors’ Conference at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, he said the ongoing Resurvey 2.0 programme is progressing efficiently. He urged District Collectors to create awareness among farmers and landowners about subdividing joint LCMs, which currently number around two lakh.
The Revenue Minister directed officials to resolve complaints received from various departments without any delay. Instead of restricting grievance collection to Mondays, he instructed Collectors to establish a system to receive public complaints every day. Joint Collectors, he said, must take full responsibility to address revenue-related issues, and allocate more time to grievance redressal.
Satya Prasad revealed that nearly one lakh complaints have been received regarding land reclassification, and ordered their immediate resolution. He noted that several reforms have been introduced in the revenue system in recent months. While Collectors already have the authority to cancel illegal registration of government lands, the government will soon issue guidelines empowering them to cancel illegal registrations of private lands as well.
To ensure proper utilisation of land allotted to companies and projects, the Revenue Minister instructed collectors to conduct field inspections, and submit detailed reports. Highlighting the State’s economic progress, he said Andhra Pradesh has attracted investments worth over `20 lakh crore in the last 18 months—a historic achievement made possible through the collective leadership of the coalition government.
He emphasised that these investments must be grounded quickly to create 20 lakh employment opportunities for the youth, urging officials to work as a unified team. The government’s goal, he said, is to ensure prosperity and welfare reach every household.
Since the public perceives Collectors as the face of the government, he urged them to deliver governance with utmost care. He said some leaders are defending wrongdoing, and it is the responsibility of officials, and society to create awareness among people about such actions.