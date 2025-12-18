21L pattadar passbooks to be distributed to farmers by Sankranti

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue, Registration and Stamps Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has announced that 21 lakh pattadar passbooks will be distributed in all re-surveyed villages by the coming Sankranti.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Collectors’ Conference at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, he said the ongoing Resurvey 2.0 programme is progressing efficiently. He urged District Collectors to create awareness among farmers and landowners about subdividing joint LCMs, which currently number around two lakh.

The Revenue Minister directed officials to resolve complaints received from various departments without any delay. Instead of restricting grievance collection to Mondays, he instructed Collectors to establish a system to receive public complaints every day. Joint Collectors, he said, must take full responsibility to address revenue-related issues, and allocate more time to grievance redressal.

Satya Prasad revealed that nearly one lakh complaints have been received regarding land reclassification, and ordered their immediate resolution. He noted that several reforms have been introduced in the revenue system in recent months. While Collectors already have the authority to cancel illegal registration of government lands, the government will soon issue guidelines empowering them to cancel illegal registrations of private lands as well.