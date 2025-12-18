Amaravati Academy to train 5,000 students in quantum technologies

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has set an ambitious target to train 5,000 students and young professionals every year in cutting-edge quantum technologies as part of its long-term vision to position the State as a national and global hub for deep-tech innovation.

Speaking at the 5th Collectors’ Conference at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Secretary (IT, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and RTGS) Bhaskar Katamneni said the training programmes will be rolled out through the Amaravati Quantum Academy, with a clear roadmap extending up to 2030. Engineering students, researchers, and young professionals will be the primary beneficiaries of this large-scale capacity-building initiative.

He informed that Amaravati Quantum Valley has already attracted strong industry interest, with 29 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed so far, involving investments of Rs 2,847 crore. These partnerships span quantum computing, allied hardware, and advanced digital infrastructure, reflecting growing confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s technology ecosystem.

To support the rapid expansion of Quantum Valley, the State is planning to acquire an additional 200 acres of land in and around the Amaravati capital region. The land will cater to upcoming quantum hardware companies, research facilities, and allied infrastructure.

As part of the next phase, two quantum computers from IBM are scheduled to be installed in 2026. Construction of the Quantum Valley buildings is also being fast-tracked to ensure the timely operationalisation of facilities, he said.