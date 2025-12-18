Andhra Pradesh government signs MoU with ADTOI; Vizag to host Tourism Mart on February 13 & 14

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has entered into an MoU with the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), paving the way for Visakhapatnam to host the ADTOI National Tourism Mart 2025 on February 13 and 14, 2026. Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh formalised the agreement at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, alongside senior officials and ADTOI representatives.

Durgesh said the collaboration is designed to elevate Andhra Pradesh’s profile as one of India’s fastest-growing domestic tourism markets. The mart will bring together tour operators, hoteliers, destination promoters, and travel industry experts from across India.

The event will feature B2B meetings, destination presentations, panel discussions, and familiarisation tours.

Officials noted that the platform will spotlight the State’s coastal attractions, spiritual circuits, heritage sites, eco-adventure trails, and tribal tourism opportunities.

AP-EESL partnership to drive energy efficient tourism

In a parallel move supporting India’s Net Zero vision, Andhra Pradesh has adopted a 5-point strategy under the AP Tourism Policy 2024-29 to integrate advanced energy efficient technologies across tourism infrastructure.

The State has become the first in India to sign an MoU with EESL, backed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, and the State Energy Conservation Mission. The agreement, finalised during the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, will introduce global standard energy efficiency solutions across tourism facilities.

EESL will begin its largest pilot project in Araku in January 2026, installing Air Source Heat Pump systems for water and space heating.

The project is expected to achieve 50-70% annual energy savings, and ensure long term, low maintenance operations using eco-friendly refrigerants.

Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) Ajay Jain said the government aims to generate 25,000 new jobs through tourism-led development.