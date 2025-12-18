Andhra Pradesh introduces ‘Digi Rythu Bazaar’ in Visakhapatnam to deliver farm-fresh produce to homes

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, the state government’s Marketing Department has launched a pilot project ‘Digi Rythu Bazaar’ at the Visakhapatnam MVP Rythu Bazaar to deliver fresh vegetables and fruits brought by farmers directly to homes.
This initiative aims to compete with private apps by offering similar home delivery services.
In an interview with TNIE, Ramchand Nallanthighal, Vice President of Human Resources at Machint Solutions Ltd., stated that vegetables and fruits can be ordered through the website https://digirythubazaarap.com.
Once the customer places an order, they can get all types of fresh vegetables and fruits brought by farmers to the Rythu Bazaar will be delivered directly to their homes.
The service currently covers a 5-kilometer radius around the MVP Rythu Bazaar, ensuring timely and efficient delivery.
The customer can get the vegetables & fruits at Rythu Bazaar prices to their home with free delivery, Ramchand added.
Plan to expand Digi Rythu Bazaar project
Later, Ramchand Nallanthighal highlighted that this initiative was launched under the leadership of AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, with the dual objective of empowering farmers and enhancing consumer convenience in AP.
He also announced plans to expand the Digi Rythu Bazaar model across Visakhapatnam and eventually throughout the state. He emphasised that this initiative not only supports local farmers by providing them with a direct market but also ensures that consumers receive fresh, chemical-free produce without the hassle of visiting crowded markets.
He mentioned that at present Cash on Delivery (COD) services were available. A dedicated Mobile App will be launched soon, further simplifying the ordering process, and a payment gate way will also be launched, Ramchand added. Ramchand said “we are going to expand this “digirythubazaar pilot project” in Visakhapatnam city and across AP.”
Additionally, Ramchand stated that Digi Rythu Bazaar represents a significant step toward integrating technology with agriculture, promoting sustainable urban living, and fostering a digitally connected ecosystem.
The initiative not only revitalises traditional farmer markets but also strengthens the socio-economic bond between rural and urban communities. Encouraging citizens to support the platform, Ramchand reiterated that fresh produce is now just a click away, marking a transformative shift in how agricultural goods reach consumers in AP.