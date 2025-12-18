Andhra Pradesh introduces ‘Digi Rythu Bazaar’ in Visakhapatnam to deliver farm-fresh produce to homes

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, the state government’s Marketing Department has launched a pilot project ‘Digi Rythu Bazaar’ at the Visakhapatnam MVP Rythu Bazaar to deliver fresh vegetables and fruits brought by farmers directly to homes.

This initiative aims to compete with private apps by offering similar home delivery services.

In an interview with TNIE, Ramchand Nallanthighal, Vice President of Human Resources at Machint Solutions Ltd., stated that vegetables and fruits can be ordered through the website https://digirythubazaarap.com.

Once the customer places an order, they can get all types of fresh vegetables and fruits brought by farmers to the Rythu Bazaar will be delivered directly to their homes.

The service currently covers a 5-kilometer radius around the MVP Rythu Bazaar, ensuring timely and efficient delivery.

The customer can get the vegetables & fruits at Rythu Bazaar prices to their home with free delivery, Ramchand added.

Plan to expand Digi Rythu Bazaar project

Later, Ramchand Nallanthighal highlighted that this initiative was launched under the leadership of AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, with the dual objective of empowering farmers and enhancing consumer convenience in AP.

He also announced plans to expand the Digi Rythu Bazaar model across Visakhapatnam and eventually throughout the state. He emphasised that this initiative not only supports local farmers by providing them with a direct market but also ensures that consumers receive fresh, chemical-free produce without the hassle of visiting crowded markets.