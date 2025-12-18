Food lab to be operational in Visakhapatnam from January

VISAKHAPATNAM: Eleven years after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the State is set to make its food testing laboratory in Visakhapatnam operational.

The Andhra Pradesh State Food Laboratory, established at a cost of Rs 4.77 crore, and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25, 2024, has remained non-functional since its inauguration. However, following a TNIE report on September 22, 2025, highlighting the delay, the State government has initiated steps to address the issue.

Notifications have now been issued to fill a few sanctioned posts at the laboratory, and the recruitment process has been set in motion. Officials indicated that the facility is expected to start functioning from January 2026. Sources said preparatory processes are underway to make the laboratory operational, with equipment already installed, and testing chemicals in the process of being procured.

“Once operational, the laboratory will have to function for at least six months to one year before it can be assessed for Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) notification, and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation. Only after securing this accreditation can the laboratory’s test reports be used for legal action by the government in cases related to food adulteration and safety violations,” sources explained.