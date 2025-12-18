MSME Extension Centres for Anantapur, Vizianagaram

VIJAYAWADA: In a boost to the industrial growth of Andhra Pradesh, and in furtherance of the State’s flagship programme ‘One Family - One Entrepreneur’ envisioned by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aimed at promoting MSMEs, the Centre has approved setting up of MSME Extension Centres in Anantapur and Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas said the establishment of the extension centres would act as a force multiplier for MSME development in Andhra Pradesh.

The centres will strengthen the MSME ecosystem by providing end-to-end support such as technology assistance, skilling, incubation, and consultancy services, while promoting the creation of new enterprises and generating local employment. “This initiative aligns with the broader vision of Swarna Andhra @2047,” he said.

APMSME Development Corporation Chairman Tammireddy Siva Sankara Rao welcomed the decision. “This is a great opportunity for our local MSMEs to upgrade their capabilities. The extension centres will bridge the technology gap for Micro Enterprises in Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra, enabling them to compete at a global level.” he said.

N Yuvraj, Secretary (Industries & Commerce), highlighted the strategic importance of the approval. “The establishment of the centres aligns perfectly with the State’s industrial roadmap. By integrating high-end skilling and technology access, we are creating a conducive ecosystem that supports both traditional industries and modern enterprises,” he said.

MSME Parks

The government is fast-tracking the development of dedicated MSME Park in each Assembly constituency to ensure that land and infrastructure are readily available for prospective investors at affordable rates. To foster a culture of startups and high-tech enterprises, the department is actively collaborating with the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH).

This initiative aims to transform the State into a premier destination for innovation, linking rural innovators with world-class mentorship and markets.