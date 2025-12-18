PPP model for major projects is not new: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Facing persistent debate over the State government’s decision to establish new medical colleges under the Public Private Partnership model, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed that the institutions will remain government-run despite private participation in their development.

Speaking at the 5th District Collectors’ Conference on Wednesday, Naidu said misleading narratives were being circulated about the PPP initiative. He stressed that while private entities may assist in building the colleges, the government will retain full authority over academic regulations, administrative control, and operational policies. The partnership is intended to accelerate infrastructure creation, improve service quality, and widen access to medical education and healthcare, he said.

Naidu highlighted that a majority of services—around 70%—offered in these colleges would fall under the NTR health scheme, ensuring affordability for the public. He added that the model would also help increase the number of medical seats, addressing long-standing demand in the State.

In a pointed comparison, he criticised earlier spending priorities, citing the Rs 500 crore Rushikonda Palace project as an example of wasteful expenditure. He argued that the same funds could have financed two fully functional medical colleges, underscoring what he described as the misplaced priorities of the previous regime.

Naidu also noted that the Centre uses PPP frameworks for major national projects, suggesting that the model is neither new nor unusual.

Responding to political criticism, he said the government welcomed scrutiny, and would continue to present factual information to the public. Drawing an analogy, he asked whether roads built under PPP suddenly become private, reinforcing his argument that ownership remains with the State.