Prakasam police crack two theft cases

ONGOLE: Prakasam police successfully solved two theft cases and recovered jewellery and cash worth nearly Rs 30.2 lakh. District SP V Harshavardhan Raju shared the details with the media at the SP office on Wednesday, displaying the recovered property.

In the first case, a complaint was lodged at Ongole Taluka Police Station by Gundavarapu Kishore Kumar, who reported the theft of 158 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 1.3 lakh in cash during his daughter’s marriage at Brindavanam Kalyana Mandapam on November 27.

A team led by CI Vijaya Krishna traced the accused to Madhya Pradesh using technical leads. Hari Om (25), Vikas (21) and two juveniles from Sansi Nivasi village, Guljedi Panchayat, Rajghar district, were taken into custody. Police recovered 158 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 1.25 lakh in cash, valued at Rs 20.2 lakh.

In the second case, Maddipadu Police registered a complaint from Mallipeddi Dhanalakshmi (63) of Tellapadu village, who reported the theft of jewellery while travelling in an auto rickshaw on December 1. SI G. Venkata Surya and his team traced the suspect to Gundlapalli Growth Centre.

The accused, Thonda Santhi alias Kasamma (36) of Drivers Colony, Gokavaram village in East Godavari district, was identified as a repeat offender with cases in multiple police stations. Jewellery worth about `10 lakh was recovered from her possession.