Strive for rural uplift: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan to Collectors

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan urged District Collectors to work with dedication in taking forward the objectives of the NDA government.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Collectors’ Conference at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, the Deputy CM lauded Collectors for the effective implementation of the ‘Adavi Thalli Bata’ programme to provide road connectivity to remote tribal hamlets.

Parvathipuram Manyam has achieved 100% success rate by securing all necessary approvals for nine proposed road projects under the programme, while Alluri Sitharama Raju district obtained clearances for 79 out of 88 works, reflecting the administrative efficiency and proactive coordination, he highlighted.

Referring to the successful implementation of the Palle Panduga 1.0 programme, the Deputy CM said the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department has laid 4,000 km of cement roads in villages, making use of the MGNREGA funds. Apart from completing 22,500 mini-gokulams, 15,000 water troughs and 1.2 lakh farm ponds have been developed to support farmers.

Employment has been provided to 41.12 lakh rural households during the current financial year under MGNREGA, and a total of Rs 4,330 crore has been paid towards wages. Apart from this, bills worth Rs 1,056.85 crore have been cleared under material component. These initiatives have provided significant economic relief to rural communities, he explained.