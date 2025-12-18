VHP opposes allotment of temple land for Google, urges Andhra government to withdraw GO

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has strongly opposed the allottment of temple lands in the name of development, and urged the State government to immediately withdraw the GO issued for the purpose.

In an open letter addressed to Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan, the VHP stated that it was not against the overall development of Andhra Pradesh. However, it noted that development initiatives should not come at the cost of temple properties, which are meant solely for religious and related purposes.

The VHP pointed out that around 150 acres of land belonging to the Simhachalam temple, located near the jail opposite the proposed park at Mudasaralova in Visakhapatnam, was reportedly being allotted to Google by the State government through a GO.

The VHP stated that it strongly objected to the move, and called for the immediate cancellation of the order. Referring to judicial precedents, the VHP noted that the Supreme Court, as well as various High Courts, have in several judgments clearly held that temple assets should not be used for purposes other than the development and maintenance of temples.