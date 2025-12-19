Araku Coffee’s Nanolot Series debuts at Rs 10,000 per kg; marks global milestone for Indian Arabica

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Araku Coffee brand, promoted by the Naandi Foundation, has entered a new phase of global recognition with the launch of its Nanolot Series, priced at Rs 10,000 per kg, one of the highest price points achieved by an Indian Arabica Coffee.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Naandi Foundation, said the new offering marked an important milestone in the journey of Araku Coffee, which has been developed over more than two decades through sustained work with small and marginal farmers.

The Naandi Foundation has been working for over 25 years to improve the livelihoods of subsistence farmers in the Araku Valley by promoting regenerative farming practices, and sharing techniques to grow high-quality coffee.

These efforts, he noted, have helped create a sustainable and resilient farming ecosystem in the region. Mahindra highlighted that Naandi was among the first organisations globally to apply the terroir approach, commonly used in grape cultivation, and winemaking, to coffee farming in Araku.

The first release of Nanolot Series sold out online within 24 hours, while the second batch was sold out in two hours.