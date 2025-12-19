Delayed motherhood: What medical experts say about pregnancy after 30

VISAKHAPATNAM: Pregnancy after 30 has become increasingly common due to delayed marriages, higher education, and career priorities. Medical experts, however, caution that while most women can conceive and deliver safely in their 30s, health risks to both mother and baby rise with advancing age, particularly after 35.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Professor (Dr.) Somashekhar Nimbalkar, Professor of Neonatology at Pramukhswami Medical College, Gujarat, and a task force member of Neonatal Life Support, said that the biologically optimal age for pregnancy is between 22 and 26 years. “As maternal age increases, risks to both the mother and the baby also increase. After 35, the rise in complications becomes more significant,” he said.
According to Dr. Nimbalkar, the likelihood of genetic disorders in babies increases with maternal age. While the absolute number of genetic disorders may appear higher among younger mothers due to higher birth rates in that group, the percentage risk rises as women grow older. Fertility also declines with age, leading many women to seek assisted reproductive techniques such as IVF.
“IVF and hormonal treatments do not fully replicate natural conception,” he explained. “These pregnancies are often associated with preterm deliveries. Any birth before 37 weeks is considered high risk.” While advances in neonatal care have improved survival rates even for extremely preterm babies born at 23 or 24 weeks, survival remains limited and long-term complications are common.
Neonatologist Dr. Seshagiri from Andhra Pradesh echoed this view. “Tertiary care centres handle complicated pregnancies involving hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, or fetal growth issues. Naturally, the Caesarean rate will be higher there,” he said. “If all deliveries, including those in peripheral and primary health centres, are considered, nearly 90 percent are still normal deliveries.”
On whether women should conceive after 30 or 35, both doctors stressed that the decision is personal. “No one else should decide for the woman,” Dr. Nimbalkar said. “But it is important to understand that risks increase with age, especially after 35, and more so after 40.”
Dr. Seshagiri added that women between 30 and 35 generally do well if they are healthy. “Even after 35, pregnancy is possible and often safe, depending on the woman’s health and lifestyle. A woman who has already delivered earlier may not face major issues later,” he said, adding that natural conception and delivery are possible even in the early 40s, depending on individual circumstances.
Both experts stressed the importance of informed decision-making, good health and timely medical care for safe motherhood at any age.