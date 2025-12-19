Delayed motherhood: What medical experts say about pregnancy after 30

VISAKHAPATNAM: Pregnancy after 30 has become increasingly common due to delayed marriages, higher education, and career priorities. Medical experts, however, caution that while most women can conceive and deliver safely in their 30s, health risks to both mother and baby rise with advancing age, particularly after 35.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Professor (Dr.) Somashekhar Nimbalkar, Professor of Neonatology at Pramukhswami Medical College, Gujarat, and a task force member of Neonatal Life Support, said that the biologically optimal age for pregnancy is between 22 and 26 years. “As maternal age increases, risks to both the mother and the baby also increase. After 35, the rise in complications becomes more significant,” he said.

According to Dr. Nimbalkar, the likelihood of genetic disorders in babies increases with maternal age. While the absolute number of genetic disorders may appear higher among younger mothers due to higher birth rates in that group, the percentage risk rises as women grow older. Fertility also declines with age, leading many women to seek assisted reproductive techniques such as IVF.

“IVF and hormonal treatments do not fully replicate natural conception,” he explained. “These pregnancies are often associated with preterm deliveries. Any birth before 37 weeks is considered high risk.” While advances in neonatal care have improved survival rates even for extremely preterm babies born at 23 or 24 weeks, survival remains limited and long-term complications are common.