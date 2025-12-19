Jagan enacting a drama over signature campaign: TDP spokesperson Pattabhiram

VIJAYAWADA: TDP spokesperson and AP Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram accused former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of enacting a drama in the name of signatures campaign against taking up medical colleges under PPP model.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters on Thursday, Pattabhiram pointed out that while YSRCP MP M Gurumurty, who is also the member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, made his signature in favour of the development of medical colleges under PPP model, Jagan and his batch orchestrating a drama in the name of collection of signatures opposing the decision of the coalition government to take up the medical colleges under PPP model.

The TDP leader said that the YSRCP leaders meeting with the Governor opposing the PPP model for development of medical colleges in the State exposed their double standards on the issues.

Asserting that development of medical colleges under PPP model will ensure better medical treatment to the poor, Pattabhiram sought to know whether the intention of Jagan was to deprive the poor from availing quality treatment.

He said Jagan plotted a conspiracy to loot Rs 8,500 crore in the name of medical colleges, but the coalition government thwarted his plans.