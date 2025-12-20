Andhra Pradesh creates Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts for 4.84 crore people

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the top State in the country in creating Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA), according to Director of Secondary Health Chakradhar Babu. He announced that ABH accounts have been created for 4.84 crore people (96% of the State’s population).

He further said details of 65,242 health professionals have been registered in the Health Professional Registry (HPR), while 26,083 hospitals have been listed in the Health Facility Registry (HFR), covering all categories of government hospitals.

Among those who received ABHA numbers, 7.50 crore electronic health records have already been linked. With ABHA, patients’ past treatment details, lab reports, and other medical information can be digitally stored and accessed with their consent, even across States.

The announcement was made at a special conference held in Mangalagiri on Friday, where representatives of the Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR), Bengaluru presented findings from a study conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

The study revealed that while digitisation has begun in other States, Andhra Pradesh has taken a clear lead. ABHA creation was achieved through door-to-door surveys under the NCD programme.