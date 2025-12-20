Andhra Pradesh has no disputes over usage of Godavari water, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu tells Centre

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has said that there should be no objection to the State utilising surplus Godavari waters that otherwise flow into the Bay of Bengal.

On Friday morning, he, along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in New Delhi. The discussions focused on pending clearances for irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh, release of central funds, and fulfillment of commitments made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Ramanaidu urged immediate financial assistance for approved projects and requested a high-level meeting to resolve pending issues.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Ramanaidu emphasised that water security is critical for Andhra Pradesh, and appealed to the Centre to take positive decisions keeping in view irrigation and drinking water needs. Strengthening coordination between the Centre and the State on project implementation was highlighted, along with the need for project-wise allocations in line with Godavari and Vamsadhara Board regulations.