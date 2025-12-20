Andhra Pradesh has no disputes over usage of Godavari water, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu tells Centre

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has said that there should be no objection to the State utilising surplus Godavari waters that otherwise flow into the Bay of Bengal.
On Friday morning, he, along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in New Delhi. The discussions focused on pending clearances for irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh, release of central funds, and fulfillment of commitments made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.
Ramanaidu urged immediate financial assistance for approved projects and requested a high-level meeting to resolve pending issues.
Later, speaking to mediapersons, Ramanaidu emphasised that water security is critical for Andhra Pradesh, and appealed to the Centre to take positive decisions keeping in view irrigation and drinking water needs. Strengthening coordination between the Centre and the State on project implementation was highlighted, along with the need for project-wise allocations in line with Godavari and Vamsadhara Board regulations.
Ramanaidu clarified that Andhra Pradesh has no interest in disputes over Godavari water usage. He said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is that ‘Telugu people of both states should prosper.’ He noted that Telangana’s internal political circumstances may have contributed to tensions, but stressed that Andhra Pradesh never opposed projects like Kaleshwaram or Sitamma Sagar in Telangana.
He pointed out that in the last 50 years, 1.53 lakh TMC of Godavari floodwaters have flowed into the sea, including 20,000 TMC in the past five years alone. “It is illogical to claim that Telangana would turn into a desert if Andhra Pradesh uses surplus waters,” he remarked.
Recalling former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision of river interlinking for a greener India, Ramanaidu said Andhra Pradesh is pursuing the same mission under CM Chandrababu Naidu. He said that while 3,000 TMC of Godavari waters flow into the sea annually, AP is seeking approval to use just 200 TMC for its proposed projects.
He requested the Union Minister to expedite pending clearances for Polavaram works, permanently revoke the 2011 stop-work order, and include the cost of enhancing canal capacity to 17,500 cusecs in the overall project expenditure.