‘Andhra Pradesh targets rooftop solar for every home by 2029’: Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is advancing plans to install rooftop solar systems in every household by 2029, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan said on Friday.

Inaugurating a three-day Solar Renewable Energy Expo organised by the Andhra Pradesh Solar Energy Association, Ramamohan urged citizens to adopt solar energy to ease electricity costs. He recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had introduced landmark power sector reforms in 1995, which strengthened electricity generation and were later replicated nationwide.

The MLA said the government is encouraging rooftop solar installations with subsidies for SCs, STs and BCs, and appealed to people to utilise these benefits. NREDCAP MD Kamalakar Babu noted that rising power demand makes rooftop solar essential to reduce load and costs. He said solar energy could generate employment for nearly 20 lakh people, benefit farmers through solar-powered motors.

Association president Hema Kumar announced that the expo, running from 19 to 21 December, features around 50 leading companies.

He added that incentives under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana include free silver coins and five years of free service.