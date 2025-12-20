CM Naidu, Amit Shah discuss AP politics, ongoing works

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on Friday and held discussions on the progress of various key projects currently underway in the State.

During the meeting, Naidu highlighted the highly positive investor response received at the CII Partnership Summit 2025 held in Visakhapatnam, where leading Indian and global companies expressed strong interest in investing across sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, logistics, energy and services.

He noted that Andhra Pradesh’s proactive policies, transparent governance and development-focused roadmap have significantly strengthened investor confidence.

The Chief Minister and the Union Home Minister also discussed prevailing political developments in Andhra Pradesh, reviewing recent events, political dynamics and emerging issues in the state.

After the meeting with Amit Shah, the Chief Minister attended the CREDAI National Conclave, where he interacted with real estate leaders and showcased the state’s urban development vision and investment opportunities.

“Amaravati represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build India’s next global state capital. It is a moment for visionary developers to invest with confidence, create landmark projects, and partner in shaping a future-ready, iconic city. At the CREDAI National Conclave in New Delhi today, I interacted with leading real estate developers and outlined the unique advantages and long-term potential of Amaravati,” Naidu posted on ‘X’.