Extend substantial aid to Andhra Pradesh for major projects: CM Naidu to FM Nirmala Sitharaman

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Friday, and sought substantial Central support for a series of strategic development initiatives in Andhra Pradesh.
They include the Purvodaya scheme, Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, horticulture development package for Rayalaseema, and assistance for the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar Link Project.
He explained that Purvodaya funds are essential to improve rural connectivity, modernise irrigation systems, develop infrastructure, expand industrial corridors, establish food processing clusters, and enhance healthcare and education facilities.
Stressing that these interventions will significantly expand economic opportunities in rural Andhra Pradesh, he urged the Centre to prioritise State-specific needs, and simplify administrative norms to ensure smooth implementation of Purvodaya projects.
The Chief Minister sought the expeditious release of funds under the SASCI scheme for several important projects.
He requested immediate support for the construction of the Unity Mall in Visakhapatnam, the reconstruction of the historic Havelock Bridge under Akhanda Godavari, the Gandikota Tourism Project, and the completion of working women’s hostels in three districts.
He appealed to the Union Finance Minister to allocate Rs 10,054 crore to AP under the SASCI scheme for the current financial year.
Naidu further submitted a comprehensive memorandum, seeking a dedicated horticulture development package for Rayalaseema.
He informed the Union Finance Minister that Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts collectively cultivate 18 globally demanded horticulture crops, and that 93 horticulture clusters spread across eight districts currently support nearly 33.7 lakh farmers directly and indirectly.
CM presses for R’seema Horticulture Development Package in Union Budget
The State plans to expand horticulture cultivation from 8.48 lakh hectares to 12.28 lakh hectares by 2029. The Chief Minister said transforming Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub needs Rs 41,000 crore over the next three years, and urged the Centre to announce the Rayalaseema Horticulture Development Package in the Union Budget for 2026-27.
The Chief Minister also sought robust Central assistance for the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar Link Project, which aims to divert 200 TMC of floodwater from the Godavari to drought-prone regions. Requesting support similar to what was earlier extended for Amaravati capital works, Naidu sought necessary allocations for the project in the next Union Budget.
Dugarajapatnam shipbuilding ecosystem
During his meeting with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, the Chief Minister sought strong Central support for the development of the Dugarajapatnam shipbuilding ecosystem and key fishing harbour projects in AP. Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is committed to contributing to the national ‘Chip to Ship’ vision.
He informed the Union Minister that Andhra Pradesh is fully prepared to take up the National Mega Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Cluster at Dugarajapatnam. The State has already agreed to allot 3,488 acres of land for the project, and that the Techno-Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) has been completed. The project holds special significance as it aligns with the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. Hence, the Centre should grant early approval to declare Dugarajapatnam as a National Mega Shipbuilding Cluster, he said.
Naidu also requested the Centre to extend additional financial assistance to the State’s fishing harbour infrastructure. Under Phase-1, the State has taken up four fishing harbours - Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada - at a total cost of Rs 1,361.49 crore. Of these, only Juvvaladinne harbour has received Central assistance of Rs 138.29 crore, while the remaining three harbours are still awaiting support from the Centre. The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that the Andhra Pradesh government has already spent Rs 782.29 crore on Phase-1 works, but an additional Rs 440.91 crore is still required to complete the four harbours.
He appealed to the Centre to sanction Rs 150 crore under the Sagarmala scheme for the construction of the proposed fishing harbour at Odaravu in Prakasam district. In total, the State is seeking Rs 590.91 crore from the Centre for fishing harbour development.
Naidu also met Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, and extended a formal invitation to participate in the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the BPCL Greenfield Refinery Project proposed in Nellore district.
The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that the refinery, with a massive investment of Rs 96,862 crore, will be one of the largest integrated energy projects in the country.
Naidu explained that the State government has already allotted 6,000 acres of land for the project, and extended attractive incentives to facilitate its rapid execution.
Metro rail projects
During the meeting with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister sought the Centre’s approval for the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro Rail Projects.
The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that the revised Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for both metro systems have already been submitted to the Ministry for approval.
Naidu explained that Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada require robust, modern and sustainable urban mobility solutions to keep pace with their expanding populations, growing economic activity and rising transportation demands.
The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to fast-track the approval process.