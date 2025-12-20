Extend substantial aid to Andhra Pradesh for major projects: CM Naidu to FM Nirmala Sitharaman

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Friday, and sought substantial Central support for a series of strategic development initiatives in Andhra Pradesh.

They include the Purvodaya scheme, Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, horticulture development package for Rayalaseema, and assistance for the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar Link Project.

He explained that Purvodaya funds are essential to improve rural connectivity, modernise irrigation systems, develop infrastructure, expand industrial corridors, establish food processing clusters, and enhance healthcare and education facilities.

Stressing that these interventions will significantly expand economic opportunities in rural Andhra Pradesh, he urged the Centre to prioritise State-specific needs, and simplify administrative norms to ensure smooth implementation of Purvodaya projects.

The Chief Minister sought the expeditious release of funds under the SASCI scheme for several important projects.

He requested immediate support for the construction of the Unity Mall in Visakhapatnam, the reconstruction of the historic Havelock Bridge under Akhanda Godavari, the Gandikota Tourism Project, and the completion of working women’s hostels in three districts.

He appealed to the Union Finance Minister to allocate Rs 10,054 crore to AP under the SASCI scheme for the current financial year.

Naidu further submitted a comprehensive memorandum, seeking a dedicated horticulture development package for Rayalaseema.

He informed the Union Finance Minister that Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts collectively cultivate 18 globally demanded horticulture crops, and that 93 horticulture clusters spread across eight districts currently support nearly 33.7 lakh farmers directly and indirectly.