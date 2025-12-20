JJM water grid named as ‘Amarajeevi Jaladhara’ in honour of Potti Sriramulu

VIJAYAWADA: The NDA government has named the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Water Grid Scheme as ‘Amarajeevi Jaladhara’, commemorating the supreme sacrifice of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, who laid down his life for the cause of a separate state for Telugu people.

The decision was taken to ensure that future generations constantly remember the great martyr’s contribution, said Deputy CM and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Pawan Kalyan.

He noted that while every individual strives to secure food and clean drinking water for their own family, Potti Sriramulu went far beyond personal concerns and fought relentlessly for the Telugu people and their identity until his last breath. As a tribute to his 56-day fast and unparalleled sacrifice, the government finalised the name ‘Amarajeevi Jaladhara’ for the drinking water project.

Pawan will lay the foundation stone on Saturday at Peravali village in Nidadavole constituency for works related to erstwhile East and West Godavari districts.