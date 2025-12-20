Minimise use of laboratory animals for research: Scientists

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hundreds of scientists have pledged to minimise the use of laboratory animals, and promote the development of alternatives in scientific research. The two-day 13th International Conference on ‘Preclinical Insights from Animal Studies on Drug Discovery and Translational Research,’ organised by the Laboratory Animal Scientists’ Association (LASA), at GITAM Deemed to be University commenced on Friday.

Scientists from various central research organisations, specialising in laboratory animal science, took part in the conference. While stressing the need to reduce animal usage, participants noted that laboratory animals have historically played a significant role in understanding disease mechanisms, and supporting advances in biomedical research.

Inaugurating the conference, Dr Vara Prasad Reddy, founder of Shantha Biotechnics Limited, said global acceptance of Indian-made biologics depends on strong quality systems and data integrity. He underlined that healthy and genetically sound lab animals are crucial for preclinical testing, batch release and regulatory compliance, as data reliability is directly linked to animal welfare. He also called for faster development and adoption of alternatives to animal testing.

GITAM Chancellor Virander Singh Chauhan stated that preclinical research remains vital for evaluating drug targets, and ensuring safety before clinical trials, adding that ethical and well-regulated animal studies continue to be an important part of drug discovery.

LASA president Dr Vijay Pal Singh highlighted that the association is promoting ethical, high-quality biomedical research, and encouraging innovation through training programmes and workshops.

GITAM Pro Vice-Chancellor Y Gouthama Rao, GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor B Geetanjali and others were present.