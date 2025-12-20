Minister Anagani Satya Prasad promises to solve revenue staff service and promotion issues

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad on Friday assured leaders of revenue employees’ associations that their genuine problems would be resolved after consultations with senior officials.

Representatives of the AP VRO Association, AP VRA Associations Joint Action Committee, and the AP Village Surveyors’ Association met the Minister and submitted memoranda highlighting their demands, including promotions and service-related issues. Responding positively, the Minister said the government was committed to addressing their concerns through appropriate administrative measures.

VRO Association leader Ravindra explained that compulsory daily attendance at village secretariats was causing operational difficulties and requested permission to mark attendance from their respective work locations.

He also stated that revenue staff were being assigned non-revenue duties by secretariat officials, affecting core departmental work. The associations requested the provision of a dedicated computer in village secretariats to enable revenue officials to carry out daily operations smoothly.

Leaders of the Village Surveyors’ Association urged the government to recognise their posts as technical positions.