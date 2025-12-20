NTR district CCS wins ABCD Award for technology use in detecting crime

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR District Central Crime Station has secured first place in crime investigation across Andhra Pradesh, earning the prestigious ABCD (Award for Best in Crime Detection) for its performance in the first quarter of 2025.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta presented the award at DGP Headquarters on Friday. The honour recognises officers who use advanced technology, innovative methods and swift investigation techniques to solve complex cases.

CID DGP Ravi Shankar Ayyanar selected Patamata Police Station Crime No. 70/2025 for the award after evaluating case details, strategies and tools employed. The case involved a major theft at the Ingram Micro India Private Limited warehouse in Enikepadu. Police recovered the stolen property worth nearly Rs 3 crore, and arrested the accused. City Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu received the award along with Crime DCP K Tirumaleswara Reddy, ADCP M Rajarao, Inspector M Ram Kumar and the crime staff.