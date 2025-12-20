Sacrifices of soldiers hailed to mark Armed Forces Flag Day at Lok Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations were held at Lok Bhavan with Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha as chief guests.

On the occasion, the Home Minister, along with the Governor, unveiled “Mana Margadarsi”, a book highlighting the welfare initiatives undertaken by the State government for ex-servicemen.

Anitha expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to address the gathering in the presence of the Governor. She emphasised that Armed Forces Flag Day is not just a ceremonial occasion but a solemn day to remember and honour soldiers.

She hailed the Indian Armed Forces as among the most disciplined and courageous in the world, noting that their strength lies not only in weaponry but in their bravery and sacrifice. Soldiers, she said, remain vigilant under extreme weather conditions—be it rain, snow, heat, or cold—and are always ready to defend the nation.

The Governor praised Guntur District Collector A Tamim Ansaria for mobilising the highest contributions in the State. Guntur collected Rs 17,67,363. Bapatla and East Godavari districts secured second and third places.

Ansaria expressed happiness at the achievement, noting that soldiers sacrifice their lives to protect the nation, and stressing the duty of society to support martyrs’ families, ex-servicemen, and widows.

The event also featured a report presentation by Brig V Venkata Reddy, VSM (Retd), Director of Sainik Welfare.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor G Anantha Ramu, Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet, Joint Secretary to Governor PS Suryaprakash, and several District Collectors participated in the programme.