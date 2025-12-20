Visakhapatnam records AQI of 253; PCB steps in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam’s air quality dipped sharply on Friday, triggering concern among denizens and authorities alike, after the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 253 at 8.30 am, placing it in the ‘Airpocalypse’ category.

The reading was marginally higher than that of the national capital New Delhi, which reported an AQI of 244 at the same time. Over the past few days, the city’s AQI has largely hovered between 220 and 280, marking a sustained decline in air quality.

Amid growing public concern, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) convened an urgent review meeting on Friday to assess the sudden deterioration in ambient air quality, and initiate immediate remedial measures. The meeting, chaired by APPCB Chairperson P Krishnaiah, brought together senior officials from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts.

Reviewing data from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations and manual monitoring points, he noted elevated concentrations of PM 10 and PM 2.5.