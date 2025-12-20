Work with vision, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan urges Jana Sena MLAs

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan has called upon party legislators to work with a clear vision so that their tenure as public representatives leaves a lasting and memorable imprint in their constituencies’ history.

Pawan on Friday held face-to-face discussions with nine legislators, reviewing constituency-level development, implementation of welfare schemes, and the status of ongoing projects.

Addressing the MLAs, the he emphasised the need for constant public accessibility, urging elected representatives to stay closely connected with people and give top priority to the resolution of public grievances.

He stressed that development initiatives should be planned by keeping both present and future needs in mind and executed at an accelerated pace. Pawan Kalyan underlined that every constituency must be economically strengthened, with focused efforts on improving infrastructure and creating a conducive environment for industrial growth.

He directed the MLAs to place special emphasis on generating employment and livelihood opportunities for youth, while ensuring that the welfare of women and farmers is never overlooked. “The work culture of Jana Sena legislators should be people-centric and exemplary and earning public appreciation”, Pawan Kalyan stated.

During the meetings, MLAs briefed the him on the development and welfare programmes implemented over the last one and a half years, key public issues in their constituencies, and the next phase of proposed development works. Discussions were also held on filling nominated posts.