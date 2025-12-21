Andhra a role model in energy efficiency: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a role model to other States in the areas of energy efficiency and energy conservation, driven by its forward-looking policies, effective implementation of energy efficiency programmes, and sustained commitment across industries, buildings, institutions, and urban local bodies, said Chief Secretary K Vijayanand.

At the valedictory of the National Energy Conservation Week-2025 celebrations organised by APSECM in Vijayawada on Saturday, the Chief Secretary, along with APGENCO MD and APSECM CEO S Nagalakshmi, and APCPDCL CMD P Pulla Reddy, presented the State Energy Conservation Awards to government and private organisations that demonstrated excellence in energy efficiency under the Buildings, Industries, and Institutions sectors. Awards were also presented to winners of the short video competition on energy conservation and energy efficiency.

The Chief Secretary congratulated award winners from schools, universities, industries, commercial establishments, and other organisations. He said the State introduced strong policy measures, including mandatory energy-efficient and green building norms, leading to approvals for 2,000-3,000 green buildings. He highlighted the Integrated Clean Energy Policy, aimed at achieving Net Zero carbon emissions, with a target of 160 GW of green energy.

Nagalakshmi said the National Energy Conservation Week is celebrated every year and, during this year’s celebrations, various activities were conducted across the State.

They included large-scale awareness rallies, school-level activities through Energy Clubs, training and demonstration programmes on energy-efficient appliances and energy-saving practices, along with a three-day exhibition on EV technologies and innovative projects.