Andhra CM Naidu launches ‘Mustabu’ initiative

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said even small ideas can lead to meaningful development if implemented with clarity and purpose.

He launched the Mustabu programme at the Social Welfare Residential School in Tallapalem of Anakapalle district on Saturday, and announced that the initiative would be extended across the State.

The programme focuses on promoting personal hygiene, discipline and healthy habits among students. During his visit, the Chief Minister reviewed hygiene practices followed by students, and interacted briefly with them.

He said the initiative was conceptualised on the suggestion of Parvathipuram Manyam District Collector N Prabhakar Reddy, and had yielded positive results during its implementation on a pilot basis.

Addressing students, Naidu said the programme aims to improve health, self-confidence and attentiveness. He emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness, wearing neat uniform, and following basic hygiene practices in schools. “Simple habits such as washing hands before meals, and maintaining personal cleanliness contribute significantly to good health,” he said.

The Chief Minister mentioned that around 75 lakh students are studying up to the Intermediate level in government and private schools across Andhra Pradesh.

He opined initiatives such as Mustabu help instil discipline, and leadership qualities among students without placing an additional financial burden on the government. “Innovative ideas do not always require funding. Some programmes can create impact through awareness and practice,” he remarked.

The government is extending multiple forms of support to students to improve educational outcomes. Financial assistance is being provided to mothers under the Talliki Vandanam scheme. Textbooks, uniforms and meals are being supplied free of cost, he highlighted.