Andhra govt notifies amendments to building rules

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has issued G.O.Ms.No.273, notifying a comprehensive set of amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Building Rules, 2017.

The changes mark a significant policy step towards improving urban safety standards, environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, investment facilitation and the speed of doing business in the State.

Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) S. Suresh Kumar said the notification ‘represents a purposeful restructuring of the regulatory ecosystem to create safer cities, promote responsible urbanisation, enhance investor trust and strengthen approval predictability through transparency brought about through technology.

Suresh Kum added that the reforms place Andhra Pradesh on par with leading States and reflect calibrated responses to evolving urban development needs.

According to the orders, high-rise buildings in the State are now classified as structures of 24 metres and above.

This ensures alignment with leading national jurisdictions and provides clear regulatory certainty for both developers and approval authorities.

A pragmatic mechanism has also been introduced, allowing initial approvals up to 24 metres, with further approvals made contingent on the submission of a Fire NOC.

At the same time, the newly amended amended rules ensure that structural design and safety certification cover the entire proposed height from the outset, balancing safety requirements with procedural efficiency.

To promote sustainable infrastructure, Impact Fee rebates of 10 per cent, 15 per cent and 20 per cent have been extended for IGBC-rated Silver, Gold and Platinum high-rise projects respectively.

The orders also include provisions to withdraw incentives and levy penalties if the commitments made by developers are not honoured.