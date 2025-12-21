DGP inaugurates fully automated welfare loan system for police staff

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Saturday launched a completely automated and digitalised welfare loan processing system for police personnel, marking a major step in the digital transformation of the police department.

To demonstrate the efficiency of the new system, the DGP sanctioned a welfare loan of Rs 3 lakh to a police employee and ensured its instant disbursement. The loan was extended to meet expenses related to the employee’s daughter’s marriage.

Explaining the need for the new initiative, DGP Gupta said the earlier manual system took nearly three months for sanction and disbursement of welfare loans. He expressed confidence that the new digital loan processing system would significantly reduce delays, enabling sanction and disbursement on the same day.

“With the introduction of this automated system, the entire process has been streamlined and reduced to one day, subject to scrutiny of the documents submitted by the employee,” he said.

The DGP said APOLIS aims to usher in paperless e-Governance, supported by advanced analytics to ensure efficient, accurate, transparent and swift service delivery in police administration. The platform will also be integrated with AI and machine learning tools to enable data-driven and effective decision-making.

He added that the police department envisions providing employee-centric services in a fully automated and digital mode through APOLIS.

The APOLIS mobile application allows police personnel to easily access services such as applying for welfare loans and leave, viewing payslips and medical reports, and checking details of the police salary package.“The initiative underscores the AP Police’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance employee welfare and strengthen administrative efficiency,” the DGP said.