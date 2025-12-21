International conference highlights ethical, scientific standards in animal research

VISAKHAPATNAM: Experts from India and abroad highlighted the importance of scientifically robust, and ethically conducted preclinical animal research on the last day of the 13th International Conference of Laboratory Animal Scientists’ Association, held at GITAM Deemed to be University on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Rajender K Motiani, UNESCO-RCB Intermediate Fellow, said poorly designed animal studies could lead to misleading results, wasted resources and failed clinical trials.

“Preclinical research plays a crucial role in improving the understanding of human diseases,” he said, stressing the need for strong experimental design and strict ethical practices.

Dr Ajay Godwin Potnuri from AIIMS spoke about the growing role of non-animal New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) in cardiac safety pharmacology.

Dr Mohd Idris of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) discussed the use of alternative animal models, and their contribution to developments in regenerative medicine and translational research.

Providing an international perspective, Prof Prasadi Nayanashani De Silva from University of Colombo spoke on the increasing use of zebrafish as a vertebrate model organism because of their genetic similarity to humans.

She said maintaining healthy zebrafish colonies is essential to ensure reliable research results, and uphold animal welfare standards.