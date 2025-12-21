Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday brings YSRCP Europe leaders together in Eindhoven

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP Europe celebrates Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday in Eindhoven

The Europe unit of the YSRCP celebrated the birthday of party president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Eindhoven, with members from the Netherlands joined by supporters from Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland.

The event witnessed active participation from party leaders and cadres, who expressed appreciation for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership and his focus on welfare-oriented governance.

Speakers recalled his political journey and highlighted his emphasis on transparent administration and inclusive development, which, they said, has earned him widespread public support.

Addressing the gathering, YSRCP National Spokesperson Karthik Yellapragada described Jagan as a leader guided by compassion and credibility.

He said the party president’s leadership continues to inspire cadres and supporters worldwide to uphold the principles of social justice, welfare, and good governance.

Europe core team leaders Sarathi Reddy Vanga, Krishna Teja Reddy Gaddam, and Srinivas Reddy Sanikommu spoke about the governance model implemented in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting welfare schemes, administrative transparency, and efforts aimed at empowering the poor. They noted that the model has emerged as a benchmark and a source of pride for YSRCP supporters abroad.

The programme concluded with slogans expressing solidarity with the party leadership. Members also discussed strategies to strengthen the YSRCP’s organisational presence across Europe and reiterated their commitment to promoting the party’s ideology and objectives.

The celebration ended with party members extending birthday greetings to YS Jagan and reaffirming their resolve to work for the party’s people-centric agenda.