Minister Dola launches a slew of welfare, development initiatives in Prakasam

ONGOLE: State Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, along with District Collector P Raja Babu and other officials, participated in a series of welfare and development activities in Ponnaluru mandal headquarters of Kondapi Assembly segment on Saturday.

Dr Swamy initiated the Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra cleanliness programme and administered the pledge to the gathering. He also launched the Musthabu personal health care programme for students at the Ponnaluru Zilla Parishad High School.

Later, the Minister and officials joined a rally to promote awareness of the Pulse Polio programme scheduled for December 21.

Dr Swamy inaugurated cement roads and drains worth Rs 50 lakh in Ponnaluru and laid the foundation for additional works in the SC Colony estimated at Rs 15 lakh.

The team also conducted a door-to-door campaign to raise awareness about the Swachh Andhra–Swarna Andhra initiative, held every third Saturday across the district.

In the evening, the Minister and dignitaries attended Semi-Christmas celebrations at the local community hall and distributed cake to participants.

Kanigiri RDO Kesavardhan Reddy, Assembly segment Special Officer Kalavathi, ZP CEO Chiranjeevi, DPO Venkateswara Rao, DMHO Dr Venkateswarlu, DWMA PD Joseph Kumar, Social Welfare DD Lakshma Naik, Irrigation SE Varalakshmi and others were present.