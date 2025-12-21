Pulse polio to cover 54.07 lakh children in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements have been made for the conduct pulse polio on Sunday. As part of the massive immunisation programme, polio drops will be administered to children up to 5 years of age across the State.

In a release on Saturday, Commissioner (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) G Veerapandian said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the programme at his Camp Office in Undavalli.

Minister for Medical and Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav will administer polio drops to children at an Urban Health Centre in Kakinada.

A total of 98.99 lakh doses provided by the Centre have already been sent to the districts to administer polio drops to a total of 54.07 lakh children at 38,267 booths across the State. Nodal officers have been appointed for all districts to oversee the smooth conduct of the pulse polio programme.

Mobile teams have also been constituted to make door-to-door visits to administer polio drops to children on December 22 and 23.

Similarly, transit teams will also be deployed at bus stands, railway stations, airports and public venues from December 21 to 23 to administer polio drops to children in the age group of 0 to 5 years as part of the immunisation programme, the Commissioner added.