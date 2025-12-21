Vajpayee set tone for India’s growth: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday unveiled a bronze statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Park Hotel Circle in Visakhapatnam, as part of the ongoing Atal–Modi Suparipalana Yatra being organised by the Andhra Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing the gathering, Bandi Sanjay described the yatra as an important initiative to familiarise the younger generation with the life and contributions of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Union Minister thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other leaders of the ruling coalition for extending support to the yatra.

Referring to Visakhapatnam, he said the city held a special place in the party’s history and had played a significant role in the BJP’s growth in the region. He noted that the development of Visakhapatnam would contribute not only to Uttarandhra but also to national progress.

Sanjay recalled Vajpayee’s political journey, stating that despite holding several high offices, he remained known for his respect for democratic institutions.

He highlighted Vajpayee’s contribution to infrastructure development, including national highways and rural roads, and his role in strengthening India’s strategic position through the nuclear tests and leadership during the Kargil conflict.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had continued the development path laid down by Vajpayee and implemented long-pending decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370.