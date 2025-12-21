Vajpayee set tone for India’s growth: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday unveiled a bronze statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Park Hotel Circle in Visakhapatnam, as part of the ongoing Atal–Modi Suparipalana Yatra being organised by the Andhra Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Addressing the gathering, Bandi Sanjay described the yatra as an important initiative to familiarise the younger generation with the life and contributions of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The Union Minister thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other leaders of the ruling coalition for extending support to the yatra.
Referring to Visakhapatnam, he said the city held a special place in the party’s history and had played a significant role in the BJP’s growth in the region. He noted that the development of Visakhapatnam would contribute not only to Uttarandhra but also to national progress.
Sanjay recalled Vajpayee’s political journey, stating that despite holding several high offices, he remained known for his respect for democratic institutions.
He highlighted Vajpayee’s contribution to infrastructure development, including national highways and rural roads, and his role in strengthening India’s strategic position through the nuclear tests and leadership during the Kargil conflict.
He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had continued the development path laid down by Vajpayee and implemented long-pending decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370.
The Union Minister also spoke about the BJP’s alliance with the TDP and Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh and expressed confidence that the Union government would continue to support the development of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Speaking on the occasion, State BJP president PVN Madhav criticised opposition parties over allegations related to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, stating that claims of privatisation were misleading.
“If the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is being privatised, what is the rationale behind extending financial assistance worth thousands of crores? Such misinformation should stop,” he remarked.
Madhav said the Atal–Modi Suparipalana Yatra was launched from Dharmavaram on December 11 and involved the installation of 26 bronze statues in 26 districts as part of Vajpayee’s birth centenary celebrations. He said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had welcomed the initiative, extended full support, and was expected to participate in a public meeting in Amaravati on December 25.
Recalling Vajpayee’s political life, Madhav noted that he remained free of corruption allegations throughout his career and introduced major reforms in highways, information technology and telecommunications sectors.