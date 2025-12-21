Yogi-style treatment awaits caste dividers: Deputy CM Pawan warns YSRCP

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan on Saturday issued a stern warning to casteist and divisive forces, stating that national icons should never be viewed through the narrow prism of caste as it would ultimately destroy the fabric of society.

He also gave a strong warning to the YSRCP, accusing it of attempting to divide the State on caste lines, and intimidating government officials and the general public.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Amarajeevi Jaladhara project at Peravali on Saturday, he remarked that strict administrative action like the tough approach adopted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath might be necessary to curb divisive forces that threaten social harmony in the State.

He said national leaders such as Potti Sriramulu who sacrificed his life for the formation of Andhra Pradesh State, BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, and Dokka Seethamma, who satiated the hunger of poor, belong to the entire nation, and not to any single caste or community. It was unfortunate that some YSRCP leaders attempted to divide the society on caste lines by politicising an incident in Pithapuram Assembly constituency, the Jana Sena chief said.

Asserting that it would be easy for those in power to act sternly using the policy machinery, he stressed that the NDA government believes in democracy and constitutional principles.