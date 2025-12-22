AP achieves full rollout of Eklavya schools with low dropout rates, strong tribal enrolment

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has recorded full operationalisation of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), with all 28 approved schools functioning, and enrolling 10,617 students in 2025-26, and stood among the better-performing States under the flagship tribal education scheme.

According to information tabled in the Rajya Sabha, Andhra Pradesh reported an overall dropout rate of 0.67% in EMRS during the 2024-25 academic year. Among students belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), the dropout rate was significantly lower at 0.09%. The State had an enrolment of 9,891 students in 2024-25, including 1,283 PVTG children.

Speaking to TNIE, Paderu Officer on Special Duty and Nodal Officer Satyanarayana Murthy attributed the low dropout rate to strong institutional support, and close engagement with parents and students. Parent-teacher-student coordination is strong and issues are addressed immediately.

Textbooks, notebooks, uniforms, and other essentials are provided free of cost. Health care has been prioritised, with students being taken to primary health centres, community health centres or hospitals in Visakhapatnam when required. Food is being provided strictly as per national nutrition guidelines, with meals served on schedule, he highlighted.