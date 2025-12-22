Brahmani inaugurates MPL-4 event at Nara Lokesh Stadium in Mangalagiri

VIJAYAWADA: Nara Brahmani on Sunday inaugurated the Mangalagiri Premier League-4 (MPL-4) cricket tournament at the Nara Lokesh Stadium in Mangalagiri, along with MP Sana Sathish and Tollywood actor Siddharth Nikhil. The matches will continue until January 21.

After paying floral tributes to the statue of NT Rama Rao, the dignitaries formally declared the tournament open and interacted with players.

The stadium wore a festive look as hundreds of players, organisers and cricket enthusiasts gathered to witness the opening ceremony.

Actor Siddharth Nikhil said that organising a tournament with the participation of 128 teams was a remarkable achievement and reflected the growing sports culture in Andhra Pradesh. He expressed happiness over the rapid development taking place in Mangalagiri and congratulated Nara Brahmani on receiving the Business Today Most Powerful Women in Business award.

MP Sana Sathish said the tournament highlights Nara Lokesh’s commitment to promoting sports.