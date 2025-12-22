Crime surge, alcohol-fuelled lawlessness rattle AP's Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram, an important city in the state, is currently grappling with a surge in violent crimes and alcohol fuelled lawlessness.

Recent incidents have left residents terrified to step out after dark, raising serious questions about the city’s safety infrastructure.

The city was recently shocked due to a heinous crime where a minor girl was abducted and raped by a known rowdy sheeter R Vinod. The incident occurred in the highly secured Jail road area near the central prison. This follows another high-profile assault three months ago, where a group of intoxicated youths attacked a police officer at Kotipalli bus stand.

Despite police records showing 12,500 cases filed against public drinking this year, and the invocation of the PD act against 19 individuals, crime rates remain high.

While there are 317 active rowdy sheets, opposition parties argue that the mandatory Sunday counseling sessions for habitual offenders have become a mere formality.

The lack of strict monitoring of repeat offenders, even those with past PD act records like Vinod have allowed these elements to roam freely under the influence of alcohol, leading to 80 per cent of the city’s crimes.

The investigation into the recent rape case also highlighted the lack of oversight on private hostels. Many are operating without permits housing minors against regulations, and failing to track the movements of the inmates at night.