Crime surge, alcohol-fuelled lawlessness rattle AP's Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram, an important city in the state, is currently grappling with a surge in violent crimes and alcohol fuelled lawlessness.
Recent incidents have left residents terrified to step out after dark, raising serious questions about the city’s safety infrastructure.
The city was recently shocked due to a heinous crime where a minor girl was abducted and raped by a known rowdy sheeter R Vinod. The incident occurred in the highly secured Jail road area near the central prison. This follows another high-profile assault three months ago, where a group of intoxicated youths attacked a police officer at Kotipalli bus stand.
Despite police records showing 12,500 cases filed against public drinking this year, and the invocation of the PD act against 19 individuals, crime rates remain high.
While there are 317 active rowdy sheets, opposition parties argue that the mandatory Sunday counseling sessions for habitual offenders have become a mere formality.
The lack of strict monitoring of repeat offenders, even those with past PD act records like Vinod have allowed these elements to roam freely under the influence of alcohol, leading to 80 per cent of the city’s crimes.
The investigation into the recent rape case also highlighted the lack of oversight on private hostels. Many are operating without permits housing minors against regulations, and failing to track the movements of the inmates at night.
With the pushakarams approaching the demand for tightened security is growing, there is a need to carry out special night drives to clear public spaces of intoxicated groups, strict enforcement of safety protocols for women’s accommodations and strict surveillance digital and physical monitoring of history sheeters.
However, the city one town police arrested R Vinod under the POCSO act and kidnapping charges, while an accomplice minor has been sent to a juvenile home.
East Godavari SP D Narasimha Kishore said the police launched night-long surveillance using drone cameras to effectively to keep vigil in the city.
The surveillance focuses on deserted and vulnerable locations under the various police stations’ limits to prevent activities such as public consumption of alcohol, ganja use, gambling, card games, eve-teasing, chain snatching and other unlawful acts.
Drones are also being used to monitor abandoned houses, apartments and residential areas during night hours.
The initiative aims to enhance public safety and instil fear among offenders and ensure safety to common people.