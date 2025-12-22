Durga temple in Andhra Pradesh to enforce dress code for devotees

VIJAYAWADA: In a move aimed at preserving the sanctity and spiritual ambience of the shrine, the authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, have decided to strictly implement a traditional dress code, such as sarees, dhotis, kurthas and other traditional Indian garments for devotees visiting the temple for darshan of the presiding deity Kanaka Durga.

Drawing inspiration from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) model, the temple management plans to enforce rules and regulations mandating traditional attire during darshan. “Devotees wearing modern or inappropriate dresses will not be permitted inside the temple premises,” the temple executive officer VK Seena Naik told TNIE.

The SDMSD authorities had earlier attempted to introduce a dress code, but the initiative could not be sustained due to various practical challenges. However, with the recent streamlining of online services such as darshan bookings and other temple-related facilities, the management has now turned its focus towards ensuring discipline and decorum among devotees, particularly regarding dress norms.