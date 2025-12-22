Dy CM Pawan Kalyan to address JSP leaders in nominated posts today

VIJAYAWADA: In a major organisational exercise aimed at reinforcing accountability and discipline, Jana Sena Party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will, on Monday, address nearly 3,000 party leaders holding nominated posts under the coalition government as part of the Padavi-Badhyata (Position–Responsibility) programme.

The high-profile meeting will be held at the CK Convention Centre in Mangalagiri and is being seen as a crucial platform where the party chief is expected to lay down clear guidelines on conduct, public service and coordination with the coalition government.

Disclosing the details, Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee chairman and State Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said the programme is designed to instil a strong sense of responsibility among those entrusted with nominated positions on behalf of the party. Ahead of the event, Nadendla Manohar held a teleconference on Sunday with Jana Sena MPs, MLCs, MLAs, corporation chairpersons, directors and senior leaders to brief them on the programme’s agenda and arrangements.

“The ‘Padavi-Badhyata’ programme is extremely significant. The address by party president Pawan Kalyan will serve as a roadmap for all nominated representatives,” Manohar said. He emphasised that the party leadership expects those holding positions to act with integrity, remain accessible to the public, and work relentlessly to fulfil the promises made to the people through the coalition government.