‘Embrace natural farming & cow-based products’: Krishna District Collector DK Balaji

VIJAYAWADA: Calling for a decisive shift away from chemical-intensive farming, District Collector DK Balaji on Sunday urged farmers to embrace natural agriculture, asserting that it not only safeguards soil and human health but also opens up new income avenues through value-added cow-based products.

The Collector, along with his family, visited a natural farming unitin Guduru mandal, run by progressive farmer Mekapothula Vijaya Ram Guruji. He inspected the “Saubhagyam” natural food model and reviewed products such as solar-dried drumstick leaves, incense sticks, dung cakes and other puja materials prepared from cow dung, appreciating the farm’s sustainable practices.

Interacting with farmers, Balaji noted that apart from milk sales, an additional income of around `300 per cow per day could be generated through cow dung-based products.

He welcomed innovations such as cow urine-based shampoos, which were explained to help prevent dandruff and hair fall.

Taking immediate steps to scale up the initiative, the Collector directed DRDA Project Director Hariharanath to prepare a comprehensive action plan under the cluster economy policy to train women farmers and SHG members in producing and marketing cow-based products.

The Collector later inspected traditional oil extraction using wooden ghanis and attended farmer training programmes for cultivators from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, inspired by the methods advocated by Subhash Palekar.

Highlighting recent floods and cyclonic events, Balaji said crops grown under natural farming methods showed greater resilience and recovery compared to those cultivated with chemical fertilisers.

With growing consumer preference for chemical-free food, the Collector urged farmers to adopt natural farming early to ensure sustainable livelihoods and higher returns.